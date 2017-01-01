"Compartilhamento por aplicativo chega aos táxis aéreos"
Enjoy a hassle-free journey. Browse seamlessly through hundreds of available destinations. Book and pay on your mobile. Fly to Rio de Janeiro in 50min. No early check-ins. No last-minute surprises. It’s always the same personalized experience.
Have it your way. Indulge in a private jet experience or join other Flapper members on a shared flight. You only live once.
Instant access to more than 20 types of jets and turbo-propellers from Brazil’s best air taxi operators.
From 10 minute panoramic flights to sophisticated business services, we have it all. Pay per hour. Book now.
Integrated with Brazil’s leading corporate travel systems. Enjoy scheduled flights and jet rentals.
This modern entry-level jet has the largest cabin and windows in its class. It's intelligently designed to accommodate 4 passengers in a club formation.
With exceptional cost-efficiency and spacious cabin able to accomodate up to 7 passengers, Beechjet 400a is the preferred choice for short-haul jet rentals in Brazil.
Commonly referred to as the “Cadillac of corporate jets”, Hawker 800 is considered one of the most popular mid-size jets. This spacious jet is especially appreciated for its safety, long range, and standup cabin.
The newest Premier, dubbed the Premier IA, provides fast and luxurious flying experiences at affordable price tag. Thanks to its cabin setup and large luggage space, the Premier Ia is second to none when it comes to family- and conference trips alike.
With the largest stand-up cabin of any super mid-size jet, Legacy 600 will satisfy even the most demanding clients. The legacy will make the journey as relaxing as possible for up to 13 passengers, in three partitioned sections.
Known for its speed, spacious interior, and elegant appearance, Agusta Grand New gives its passengers a premium flying experience.
Robinson 44 makes a great tour bird. The aircraft offers unobstructed visibility for all passengers. Thanks to its compact size and heavy-duty muffler, R44 is surpisingly quiet and provides a smooth flight experience.
The larger of Robinsons, R66, offers extra space and comfort at the affordable price tag. R66 is ideal for panoramic flights and short flights, including those to difficult-to-access areas.
Bell 206B is a versatile 5-seat (4 passengers and a pilot) light helicopter perfect for both city transportation and longer inter-city flights.
Evolved from the legendary 206B, Long Ranger boasts of its spacious club seatings, capable of carrying up to 6 passengers. Owing to stronger engine and the patented Nodal suspension system, Bell 206L delivers a smoother and more comfortable ride.
Esquilo AS 350 is a remarkable combination of power, room and range. One of the largest single engine helicopters in its class, AS 350 is ideal for both corporate transport and sightseeing.
This Rolls-Royce-powered twin-engine helicopter is the preferred choice for corporate team and families looking for a complete VIP experience. The B230 combines comfort with efficiency associated with rotary-wing versatility.
Select your destination, event, or a smart deal. Book in three simple steps.
Charter a private jet or a helicopter. Buy a seat on a shared flight. The best price guarantee.
Pay through the app. Enjoy our personalized concierge service.
"Compartilhamento por aplicativo chega aos táxis aéreos"
"Uber da aviação"
"App permite que pessoas busquem e agendem viagens pelo Brasil. Passageiro pode comprar assentos disponíveis em um voo privado fretado ou "revender" os que não foram ocupados para outros usuários"
For the most popular routes you can enjoy an immediate price confirmation. Combined aircraft-helicopter packages, overnight stays or international flights require up to 24 hours to analyze.
All Flapper partners operate exclusively certified jets, turbo-propellers and helicopters, regulated by the Brazilian Civil Aviation Authority under the RBAC 135 framework.
Only scheduled shuttle flights, including events and empty leg offers can be purchased on a pay-per-seat basis. Please share your itinerary with us and we promise to find you the best deal.
Not exactly. In fact, all of our turbo-propellers are among the world’s safest airplanes. Jets generally assure a higher comfort of the flight, while turbo-props have access to more airports.
Yes, together with our network of partners we can help you customize your flight (hot meals, personal attendants) or provide related travel services (bulletproof cars, hotels, others).
We will send you the exact address of the hangar together with the itinerary. You select the airport of the departure during the booking. Access to VIP lounge (coffee, snacks) is included.
The cancellations in private aviation are less frequent, but they do happen. In case of unusually bad weather conditions, we will transport you to another airport to allow for a safe departure.
We are a group of technology experts with a passion for aviation. Thanks to a high volume of sales we are able to negotiate best prices with the operators without charging extra fees.
Av. Paulista, 171, Bela Vista
São Paulo - SP
01311-000 10º andar
Mon - Fri : 9am to 6pm