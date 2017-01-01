YOUR NEW FIRST CLASS

A step closer to private flying

Enjoy a hassle-free journey. Browse seamlessly through hundreds of available destinations. Book and pay on your mobile. Fly to Rio de Janeiro in 50min. No early check-ins. No last-minute surprises. It’s always the same personalized experience.

Have it your way. Indulge in a private jet experience or join other Flapper members on a shared flight. You only live once.

Near real-time jet booking

Instant access to more than 20 types of jets and turbo-propellers from Brazil’s best air taxi operators.

Pay-as-you-go heli flights

From 10 minute panoramic flights to sophisticated business services, we have it all. Pay per hour. Book now.

Corporate packages

Integrated with Brazil’s leading corporate travel systems. Enjoy scheduled flights and jet rentals.

SOME OF OUR AIRCRAFT

Phenom 100

  • Model: Embraer Phenom 100
  • Passengers: 6
  • Range: 2.182 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 405 ktas (750 km/h)

This modern entry-level jet has the largest cabin and windows in its class. It's intelligently designed to accommodate 4 passengers in a club formation.

Beechjet 400

  • Model: Beechcraft Beechjet 400
  • Passengers: 7
  • Range: 2.495 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 446 ktas (826 km/h)

With exceptional cost-efficiency and spacious cabin able to accomodate up to 7 passengers, Beechjet 400a is the preferred choice for short-haul jet rentals in Brazil.

800A

  • Model: Hawker Beechcraft 800A
  • Passengers: 7
  • Range: 4.634 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 442 ktas (819 km/h)

Commonly referred to as the “Cadillac of corporate jets”, Hawker 800 is considered one of the most popular mid-size jets. This spacious jet is especially appreciated for its safety, long range, and standup cabin.

Premier 1A

  • Model: Raytheon Premier 1A
  • Passengers: 6
  • Range: 2.095 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 451 ktas (835 km/h)

The newest Premier, dubbed the Premier IA, provides fast and luxurious flying experiences at affordable price tag. Thanks to its cabin setup and large luggage space, the Premier Ia is second to none when it comes to family- and conference trips alike.

Citation CJ3

  • Model: Cessna Citation CJ3
  • Passengers: 7
  • Range: 3222 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 415 ktas (767 km/h)

Citation Excel

  • Model: Cessna Citation Excel
  • Passengers: 8
  • Range: 3069 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 423 ktas (783 km/h)

Citation X

  • Model: Cessna Citation X
  • Passengers: 8
  • Range: 5.788 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 513 ktas (950 km/h)

Legacy 600

  • Model: Embraer Legacy 600
  • Passengers: 12
  • Range: 6.302 km
  • High Speed Cruise: 455 ktas (843 km/h)

With the largest stand-up cabin of any super mid-size jet, Legacy 600 will satisfy even the most demanding clients. The legacy will make the journey as relaxing as possible for up to 13 passengers, in three partitioned sections.

MOBILE APP FEATURES

Book in 30 seconds

Select your destination, event, or a smart deal. Book in three simple steps.

The transparency you deserve

Charter a private jet or a helicopter. Buy a seat on a shared flight. The best price guarantee.

Be in control

Pay through the app. Enjoy our personalized concierge service.

FAQ

How fast can I receive a price confirmation?

For the most popular routes you can enjoy an immediate price confirmation. Combined aircraft-helicopter packages, overnight stays or international flights require up to 24 hours to analyze.

Are all your jets certified?

All Flapper partners operate exclusively certified jets, turbo-propellers and helicopters, regulated by the Brazilian Civil Aviation Authority under the RBAC 135 framework.

Can I buy an individual seat for an unlisted flight?

Only scheduled shuttle flights, including events and empty leg offers can be purchased on a pay-per-seat basis. Please share your itinerary with us and we promise to find you the best deal.

Are jets safer than turbo-propellers?

Not exactly. In fact, all of our turbo-propellers are among the world’s safest airplanes. Jets generally assure a higher comfort of the flight, while turbo-props have access to more airports.

Can you provide a personalized service?

Yes, together with our network of partners we can help you customize your flight (hot meals, personal attendants) or provide related travel services (bulletproof cars, hotels, others).

How do I know the exact location of my departure?

We will send you the exact address of the hangar together with the itinerary. You select the airport of the departure during the booking. Access to VIP lounge (coffee, snacks) is included.

Do cancellations happen in private aviation?

The cancellations in private aviation are less frequent, but they do happen. In case of unusually bad weather conditions, we will transport you to another airport to allow for a safe departure.

It all sounds too good. Do you charge any fees?

We are a group of technology experts with a passion for aviation. Thanks to a high volume of sales we are able to negotiate best prices with the operators without charging extra fees.

Av. Paulista, 171, Bela Vista
São Paulo - SP
01311-000 10º andar

Office Hours

Mon - Fri : 9am to 6pm

Contact

Email : support@flyflapper.com

